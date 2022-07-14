Arturo Vidal completes transfer from Internazionale to Brazilian giants Flamengo

Arturo Vidal has completed his transfer from Internazionale to Brazilian giants Flamengo. The Chilean midfielder has signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro outfit until December of 2023. Vidal was unveiled by Flamengo at the Maracana last night.

Flamengo had been playing a Copa do Brasil match against Atletico Mineiro, one of the other powerhouses of the Brazilian game, and they won 2-0 to progress to the quarter-final of the competition – they won the tie 3-2 on aggregate. They’re ninth in the Brasileirao, nine points off league leaders Palmeiras.

Vidal, 35, has enjoyed a long career in Europe since leaving Colo-Colo in his homeland to join German side Bayer Leverkusen in 2007. He joined Juventus four years later before returning to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich four years after that. Three seasons later he joined Barcelona, spending two campaigns in Catalonia before departing for Internazionale in the summer of 2020. Now he’s bound for Brazil.