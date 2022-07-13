Robert Lewandowski cuts sullen figure in Bayern Munich training

Robert Lewandowski has made no secret about his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer and it appears he is intent on manifesting that at every opportunity.

Following medical tests carried out yesterday, Bayern’s players were back in action under Julian Nagelsmann. Yet Lewandowski was keen to ensure that Bayern were unable to sweep the matter under the carpet.

According to a report from BILD, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, the Polish star was not his usual self at training. Quite apart from the icing over of relations with his teammates, Lewandowski was cold and disinterested for the entire session.

Lacking his usual effort levels, he was also the last to come out onto the pitch and the first to leave both the session and the training ground at Sabener Strasse.

Whether it is a genuine lack of lustre or just another part of the strategy to force an exit, nobody will know. What is becoming obvious is that the situation needs resolving sooner rather than later.