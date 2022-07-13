Real Madrid legend Marcelo linked with moves to five clubs in four different countries

Marcelo is currently a free agent after leaving Real Madrid when his contract with the Spanish club expired at the end of June. The Brazilian is the most decorated player in their history, having won a remarkable 25 major titles during his 15 years in La Liga.

Now 34, his next step is uncertain. He’s played down a move into coaching and has been linked with a move to five different clubs from four countries according to The Athletic – Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor in Turkey, Milan in Italy, Marseille in France and Real Valladolid – owned by compatriot Ronaldo Nazario – in Spain.

Marcelo, widely considered to be one of the greatest left-backs of all-time, was born in Rio de Janeiro on May 12th, 1998. He began his career with local club Fluminense before leaving for Madrid after just a season in the Brazilian outfit’s first team. He ended up making 545 appearances for the club, contributing 38 goals and 103 assists. He also managed to earn 58 caps for Brazil.