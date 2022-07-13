Real Madrid hope to complete transfers ahead of US preseason tour

First team training has already begun for Real Madrid ahead of their US preseason tour, with the majority of the squad back from summer break.

The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr, Casemiro and Eduardo Camavinga have all been pictured in their return to training. Karim Benzema is the biggest name still to join the squad, as Carlo Ancelotti oversees proceedings from the touchline.

In little over a week Los Blancos will journey stateside in their first visit to the US since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, where the European Champions will complete a three game tour of states taking place over 24-31 July.

The complete schedule has already been published on the club’s website. Los Blancos will first meet Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 24. It becomes only the second Clasico played on US soil and promises to be the marquee event of the preseason tour.

Real will then journey west to the Californian coast to meet Mexican side Club América for a match up at Oracle Park in San Francisco on 27 July.

The famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles will play host to a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final when Real Madrid take on Italian side Juventus on July 31.

It is not clear yet exactly which Real Madrid players will be on the plane to the states, but all of the major stars are expected to be present, as well as new signings Antonio Rüdiger and Aurelién Tchouaméni.

Unsurprisingly Madrid have been linked with a whole host of potential signings following the departure of high profile players such as Gareth Bale, Isco, Marcelo and Luka Jovic.

Their latest coup will be to snatch prominent teenager Alvaro Leiva from the clutches of rivals Barcelona. The 17-year old winger is being heralded as one of the most promising talents to emerge from the Spanish lower tiers.

Marca have already signalled that any new incoming signings will be placed into the context of a wider clear-out of players deemed surplus to requirements. Ancelotti will be looking to incorporate the newcomers into the team dynamics that proved so successful last season.

The Italian will likely be making use of the preseason tour as a sounding board to see where fringe players will fit. Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, Borja Mayoral and Mariano are all on the currently on the verge of winning a place for next season or being shipped out.

The preseason tour will also provide much needed game time ahead of Real Madrid’s August domestic fixtures. Owing to the World Cup 2022 taking place in November and December La Liga begins uncharacteristically early this year.

Their opening three fixtures in August all take place on the road, which could well be a baptism of fire. Ancelotti’s side will meet Almeria in the season’s opener, then journey to Celta Vigo. Espanyol will be the last away match before the homecoming against Real Betis in the first week of September.

Before La Liga kicks off however, domestic affairs will be preceded by the first opportunity for silverware when Los Blancos go head to head in the European Super Cup against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. That takes place just four days before the start of La Liga in Helsinki, on the 10th of August.

All dates and times for fixtures are CET.