Real Betis keen on signing Houssem Aouar as Sporting Director studies formula

Real Betis surprised many when they managed to recruit Nabil Fekir from Lyon, but they are currently engaged in trying to repeat the trick.

Marca have picked up on a report from L’Equipe, which claims that Betis are trying to find a way of signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon. The 24-year-old seems to be on the market, with rumours swirling around him and a price tag of between €20-25m mentioned. Recently the player himself tweeted about ‘nonsense’ links that place him at Sevilla.

It seems unlikely that Betis would be able to afford that outlay at this point, but Sporting Director Antonio Cordon is insistent in the matter. One solution could be using William Carvalho as a makeweight in the deal, with Betis keen to offload his significant wages before his contract expires next year.

Aouar has been capped internationally and generally operates in central midfield or from the left side. It seems more likely that Aouar would arrive as a replacement for the likes of Nabil Fekir, should he move on. Equally, Cordon will have a job to persuade Aouar to move to Betis instead of more financially rewarding clubs in the Premier League.