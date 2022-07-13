Paris Saint-Germain offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United according to a report by Le Parisien carried by Marca. Jorge Mendes, Cristiano’s agent, offered the Portuguese to PSG but they turned down the idea.

Cristiano is determined to leave Old Trafford this summer but no clear suitor has so far emerged for the veteran forward. The reason he wants to leave United is the fact that they’re competing in the Europa League in 2022/23, a competition Cristiano has never deigned with his presence and never intends to, either.

The 37-year-old’s dream is to win a sixth Champions League title and draw level with the great Paco Gento in the process. He’s won one with United before, back in 2008, as well as a remarkable four with Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018, when he left for Juventus. Cristiano is still a productive goalscorer but the lack of off-the-ball work he does is definitely a downside to signing him.