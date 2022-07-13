Paris Saint-Germain looking into contract extension with Lionel Messi

By the standards of most players, Lionel Messi had an excellent first season in Ligue 1. Yet compared to his past there was a feeling that Messi never really found his groove at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisian club think that’s about to change. With physical problems behind him and the World Cup on the horizon, they believe that Messi could explode into action this season.

As a result, Marca have revealed that PSG have today contacted Messi’s camp regarding a contract renewal. His deal is up next summer and PSG are keen to renew him for a further season.

In addition to playing side of things, PSG are aware of the financial benefits of keeping Messi. Last season the former Barcelona player brought ten new sponsorship deals to the table, fuelling a 13% increase in the revenue stream.

For Messi’s part, they intend on waiting. All focus for Messi is on the World Cup in Qatar, after which the diminutive phenomenon will assess his situation.

No doubt the decision of Kylian Mbappe to continue in Paris will make that option seem more attractive. As has been seen with PSG in the past however, the situation can swivel rapidly and chaos is only a Champions League elimination away.