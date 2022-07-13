Paris Saint-Germain consider moving for Jules Kounde as Milan Skriniar talks break down

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde according to Gianluca di Marzio as carried by Marca. They had been in talks with Internazionale to sign Milan Skriniar but are beginning to balk at the Italian club’s demands.

PSG are willing to offer Internazionale €50m for the centre-back but they want a higher fee. It’s therefore possible that Luis Campos looks elsewhere in the market and that’s where Kounde’s name comes into the equation. The Frenchman looks destined to leave Sevilla and Barcelona had seemed the likeliest candidate for his signature – but PSG could very well swoop in and take him.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and has since become one of the finest young centre-backs in European football. He formed an incredible partnership with Diego Carlos at the Sanchez-Pizjuan but the Brazilian departed for Aston Villa this summer. It seems inevitable Kounde will follow.