Newly-promoted Serie A club emerge as contender to sign free agent Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is still without a club close to two weeks following the expiration of his contract with Atletico Madrid at the end of June. It’s understood the 35-year-old Uruguayan marksman is keen to stay in Europe to aid his preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

And that’s why Italian side Monza, backed by the notorious Silvio Berlusconi, have emerged as a potential suitor. That’s according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport carried by Marca, who claim Monza have moved after Suarez rejected offers from Boca Juniors and River Plate. The first contacts have taken place.

Signing a player as decorated as Suarez would be a real coup for Monza, who were promoted to Serie A from Serie B in 2021/22. Suarez is one of the most lethal strikers to have ever pulled on a pair of football boots. The Uruguayan – who’s notched 68 goals in 132 caps for his country – registered a scarcely believable 194 goals and 113 assists for Barcelona during his six years there.