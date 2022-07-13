Newcastle United considering move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak according to a report by The Telegraph carried by Marca. The Premier League side are ready to push for a place in Europe next season and see the Swede as a top target.

But he wouldn’t be cheap – clubs across Europe and beyond are cogniscent of just how deep Newcastle’s pockets are since they’ve been taken over by an investment fund linked to the Saudi Arabian government. Isak would cost Newcastle about €48m.

Newcastle finished eleventh in the Premier League in 2021/22 despite looking certain to go down when they were taken over mid-season. To build on that they’re looking to add quality in important positions and Isak is considered a prospect. The 22-year-old – who’s scored nine goals in his 37 Swedish caps – has contributed 43 goals and eight assists in the 128 appearances he’s made for La Real to date.