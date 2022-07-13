Juan Mata linked with two top Spanish clubs following expiration of Manchester United deal

Juan Mata has been linked with a return to La Liga by super agent Rob Segal in his exclusive column for Caught Offside. Mata is a free agent this summer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United – but he’s not short of offers from Spain.

Mata, 34, will end up at a top Spanish club by the time the 2022/23 season gets underway according to Segal. He tipped Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to move for the creative midfielder who was part of the mythical Spanish national team that won the World Cup in South Africa back in 2010.

Mata, born in Burgos, took his first steps in football with Real Oviedo before joining Madrid at the age of 15. He spent the next four years of his career in the Spanish capital but failed to make the grade and instead joined Valencia in 2007. He spent four seasons there before successful spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and then United. He’s earned 41 caps for La Roja.