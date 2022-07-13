Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona will present both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha this week

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that both Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha will be signed and presented by the Catalan club this week. The former has signed a two-year deal to 2024 while the latter has signed a five-year deal to 2027.

Barcelona have already confirmed the signing of Raphinha but Dembele’s future has been an open question for many months. The Frenchman joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 as part of the package to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Neymar Junior but failed to live up to the hype – his career at Camp Nou has been blighted by a succession of debilitating injuries.

But since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman last winter the 24-year-old has managed to put a consistent run of form together for the first time since landing in Catalonia. In the second half of last season he was one of the most lethal forwards in the European game – he contributed a goal and 13 assists in 21 games.