Frenkie de Jong informs Barcelona and Manchester United he has no intention to leave

Frenkie de Jong has no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer and he won’t reduce his salary in order to stay at Camp Nou. That’s what his representatives have told the club according to Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United have been informed.

The news is a huge blow to both Barcelona and United. The former wanted to either recoup a huge transfer fee for the 25-year-old Dutchman or, at the very least, reduce his large salary. The latter wanted to bring him in to Old Trafford to help lead the extensive rebuild spearheaded by his compatriot Erik ten Hag.

But De Jong is insisting that his contract is respected. He joined Barcelona three years ago after starring for the Ajax team that took Europe by storm and made it to the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19. But things haven’t worked out for De Jong – he’s not replicated the form that earned him the move.