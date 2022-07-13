Free agent Cesc Fabregas connected with shock move to Las Palmas

Las Palmas are considering a move for Cesc Fabregas according to Marca. Miguel Angel Ramirez, the club’s president, has rated the club from the Canary Islands’ chance of signing the former Barcelona playmaker as being at about 40% at the moment.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Ramirez revealed that he was with Fabregas last weekend in Barcelona and, while he’s a real option, it’s complicated. Fabregas – a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Monaco – has no shortage of suitors and Las Palmas will compete in the Segunda Division in 2022/23.

Fabregas, 35, was a phenomenal footballer at his peak, enjoying success with Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and the Spanish national team. He joined Monaco from Chelsea in 2019 and made 68 appearances for the French outfit, contributing four goals and nine assists during his time in the principality. He struggled for fitness in 2021/22, however, making six appearances in total for Monaco across all competitions.