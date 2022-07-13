Francisco Trincao agrees to leave Barcelona for Sporting Club de Portugal

Francisco Trincao has agreed to leave Barcelona for Sporting Club de Portugal on a season-long loan according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal includes an obligation to buy for a fee of €10m and a buy-back clause for Barcelona valid for the next three years.

Barcelona signed Trincao from Braga in the summer of 2020 but he’s failed to live up to his evident potential at Camp Nou and a transfer is the logical solution for all parties. The Portuguese will be returning to his homeland and playing for Ruben Amorim, the coach that gave him his debut when they were at Braga together.

Trincao, who’s already earned seven caps for the Portuguese national team at the age of 22, contributed three goals and two assists in the 42 appearances he made for Barcelona. With Braga, he contributed nine and 12. He spent last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers and managed to contribute three and one. He’ll hope to relaunch his career in Lisbon.