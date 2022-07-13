Former Real Madrid star Isco has next destination agreed

Isco Alarcon left Real Madrid after nine years two weeks ago and still finds himself without a new club.

Given his pedigree and experience, that might come as a surprise to many. Yet after several seasons without regular minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, some may have wondered if clubs were unwilling to invest in the 30-year-old.

According to Relevo, his future is on standby. Matteo Moretto and Sergio Fernandez say that Isco has already agreed a deal with Sevilla and prefers them as a destination to any of the other offers he has had. The only thing that might change that is if a big club amongst Europe’s elite were to make an offer.

Isco y el Sevilla: cuestión de tiempo. Lopetegui lo quiere. 📌 Él acepta rebajar su ficha y Sevilla es la oferta que más le gusta con diferencia. ¿Qué falta? Dar salida a Oliver Torres y Koundé, entre otros, pero especialmente en su puesto. @MatteMoretto 🤝 @sergiofernan5ez pic.twitter.com/Ov1RwGaWBs — Relevo (@relevo) July 13, 2022

The delay is to do with Sevilla’s sales. Sporting Director Monchi needs to ensure that defender Jules Kounde and midfielder Oliver Torres are sold before they can incorporate Isco. As soon as that happens, the Isco deal will go through.

In the process they also revealed an interesting nugget – Monchi wants to bring Goncalo Guedes to the club this summer. Valencia are looking to sell the Portuguese, the only question would be whether Sevilla could afford him.

Should Monchi be able to pull both of those deals off, once again Sevilla fans will be left delighted by the work of their mircale-maker. Quite apart from star quality though, both Isco and Guedes would help Sevilla where they struggled most last season: breaking teams down.