Former Real Madrid assist machine signs for Istanbul Basaksehir

Arguably the best player in the world when it came to playing the final pass for a period, Mesut Ozil has found a new club.

After fulfilling a boyhood dream to play for Fenerbahce, Ozil was frozen out of the club during the second half of the season as they finished runners-up to Trabzonspor. He had made 26 appearances, scoring nine times and assisting twice more during the earlier stages of the campaign, but then had his contract terminated this summer.

The former Real Madrid ace hasn’t had to travel far to find a new club. Istanbul Basaksehir made a cryptic announcement in which they tagged the former German international on Twitter.

Ozil joins Agrentine international Lucas Biglia, where they will both work under Emre Belozoglu.

Ever since being eased out by Arsenal Ozil’s career has taken a left turn and he has struggled to put together a full season of football. The last time Ozil racked up more than 2,000′ minutes was the 2017-2018 season. Still just 33, perhaps he can come into his own again as a star at Basaksehir.