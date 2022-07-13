Chelsea close in on Kalidou Koulibaly to clear the path for Barcelona to go for Jules Kounde

Kalidou Koulibaly is edging closer to leaving Napoli for the Premier League and Chelsea after a meeting with his agent yesterday in Milan according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been agreed – the Senegalese will earn about €10m per season.

Koulibaly had been linked with a move to Barcelona, and that’s not the only way the Catalan club are involved in this transfer. Chelsea had also been competing with Barcelona for the affections of Sevilla’s centre-back Jules Kounde. Chelsea’s decision to move for Koulibaly has inspired hope at Camp Nou that they could firmly be in the driving seat for Kounde.

But Koulibaly is an excellent signing in his own right. The 31-year-old has earned 62 caps for Senegal and led his country to glory in the African Cup of Nations last time out. He’s established a reputation as one of the best defenders in Europe since he joined Napoli – he’s made 317 appearances for the Italian club.