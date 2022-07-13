Carlo Ancelotti’s stance on Eden Hazard this summer

Real Madrid have made few more expensive signings than Eden Hazard and as time goes on, his fee looks ever more dear.

The Belgian footballer arrived in 2019 for €115m, but has been more or less plagued with fitness issues since. Some had hoped that Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival might spark a renaissance within Hazard, but even last season was limited to glimpses of old.

After undergoing surgery in the final stages of last season, the Italian manager was positive about his return and there was general optimism that he was looking sharper in training. Ancelotti even went as far as telling the press that he would be at the club next season.

Hazard está en el mercado. A pesar de su mejoría en los últimos meses, el Madrid pondrá facilidades para su salida si algún club muestra interés. Ancelotti intentará recuperar su mejor versión si se queda… pero ha dado el OK a su venta si llegan ofertas. ✍️ @Santos_Relevo pic.twitter.com/aDW1UfBZiA — Relevo (@relevo) July 13, 2022

Either something has changed or Ancelotti wasn’t entirely being honest, according to Relevo. Real Madrid expert Sergio Santos explained that Hazard was on the market and would be sold if a decent offer came in, with the permission of Ancelotti.

Hazard is fourth in the pecking order behind Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio in Ancelotti’s mind, although the latter has also been linked with an exit.

Santos goes on to explain that Hazard still wants success at Real Madrid and will be giving everything to find it. However with the World Cup now a matter of months away, Hazard is conscious that he needs minutes in order to arrive in shape.

The question is whether he would find those minutes at Real Madrid. Hazard has been some time without being fully match fit and would need some games to get up to speed, but the Santiago Bernabeu may not be able to afford him that. While there are plenty of games on the horizon, it’s unlikely he will survive several mediocre performances while he does so.