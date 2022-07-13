Brazilian winger Raphinha to fly to Spain and complete Barcelona move today

Brazilian winger Raphinha will fly to Spain today to complete his move to Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. A contract until the summer of 2027 has already been agreed after the 25-year-old pushed as hard as he possibly could to join his dream club.

And Barcelona faced competition for the Leeds United forward. Raphinha has become a Brazilian international and one of the most dynamic attacking players in the Premier League since arriving at Elland Road in the summer of 2020 and it’s not gone unnoticed. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur wanted him.

But Raphinha only wanted Barcelona and now it seems that he’s going to get what he wants. And he won’t be the only arrival at Camp Nou this summer – now that Raphinha is secured the Barcelona board are pushing to close a deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who like Raphinha has canvassed hard for the move and only wants to join Barcelona.