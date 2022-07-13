Barcelona step up pursuit of Cesar Azpilicueta after landing Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of Chelsea right-back Cesar Azpilicueta now that they’ve secured the signature of Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez is keen to re-enforce the right side of his defence.

And Azpilicueta himself is keen on returning to Spain and joining Barcelona. The experienced defender is a model professional but it’s understood he is pushing to leave for La Liga. He’s been at Chelsea a decade now and won everything there is to win.

The new ownership at Chelsea, led by American Tedd Boehly, met with Barcelona at a dinner in the Catalan city in these past few days, at the famous Via Veneto restaurant. Azpilicueta’s future was discussed – as was the future of his compatriot and club-mate Marcos Alonso, who Barcelona are also interested in.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid last season in La Liga and failed abysmally in Europe. They’ve got work to do in order to make up that gap next year and experience is needed.