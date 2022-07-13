Barcelona reach agreement with Sporting Club de Portugal over the loan of Francisco Trincao

Barcelona and Sporting Club de Portugal have reached an agreement regarding the loan of Francisco Trincao until June 30th, 2023 according to a club statement. The deal includes an option for the Portuguese club to purchase the player at its end.

Barcelona signed Trincao from Braga in the summer of 2020 but he’s failed to live up to his evident potential at Camp Nou and a transfer is the logical solution for all parties. The Portuguese will be returning to his homeland and playing for Ruben Amorim, the coach that gave him his debut when they were at Braga together.

Trincao, who’s already earned seven caps for the Portuguese national team at the age of 22, contributed three goals and two assists in the 42 appearances he made for Barcelona. With Braga, he contributed nine and 12. He spent last season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers and managed to contribute three and one. He’ll hope to relaunch his career in Lisbon.