Barcelona expect to complete the signing of Robert Lewandowski this week according to credible reports in Germany. They’re ready to pay Bayern Munich the €50m fixed fee they want as well as add-ons – today could be his last session with the Bavarian club.

If confirmed, this is huge news for Barcelona. They’ve been determined to replace Lionel Messi’s goals ever since the Argentine departed for Paris Saint-Germain and they could do a lot worse than bringing in a striker as lethal as Lewandowski. The Pole has proven himself to be one of the greatest centre-forwards of all-time and would transform the face of Barcelona’s attack.

Lewandowski – who’s notched 76 goals in 132 games for the Polish national team – joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2013. Since then he’s gone on to win everything there is to win in Bavaria as well as score 344 goals in 375 games. He wants to end his career with one last chapter in Spain.