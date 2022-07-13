Barcelona delay season ticket payments with prices likely to rise

Barcelona have announced that the payment date for season tickets has been delayed, having previously scheduled it for Thursday the 14th of July.

The club made the announcement on their website, citing the high rate of inflation as the reason for the delay. They announced that due to the current economic situation, the prices of season tickets would have to reflect the changes. Inflation was at 10.2% during the month of June in Spain, as per INE.

They did however say that members would be able to make the payment in instalments, mentioning the difficulty of making the payment in one go for a full family. The announcement did not state when the payments would be due.

While it is understandable that both the cost of living crisis and the rate of inflation will have effects on the finances of Europe’s top clubs, the question should be raised as to whether passing that cost onto their fans is the right thing to do. Equally, fans may point to the multimillion transfers being carried out by the club as evidence that they have the money to deal with those costs.