Barcelona and Leeds United reach an agreement over the transfer of Raphinha

Barcelona and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principal over the transfer of Brazilian forward Raphinha according to an official club statement. It’s expected the deal will be completed when he passes his medical in the coming hours.

Raphinha, born on December 14th, 1996, began his career in Europe with Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes before stepping up to join Lisbon side Sporting Club de Portugal for €6.5m. After impressing there he moved to France, joining Rennes for €21m. 12 months later he was Premier League-bound having caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United.

Raphinha thrived in the Premier League, delivering six goals and nine assists in his first season and hitting eleven and three in his second despite playing for a team fighting against relegation. He became a Brazilian international during his time at Elland Road and will be part of their squad at the World Cup in Qatar.