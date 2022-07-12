Watch: Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich to begin pre-season

Robert Lewandowski has returned to Bayern Munich to begin pre-season. He’ll undergo the usual medical tests this morning before getting down to work. Despite this, Barcelona are still confident that they’ll be able to bring the Polish marksman to Camp Nou.

Barcelona are determined to land a top-class number nine this summer and Lewandowski became their number one target as soon as it became clear that Erling Haaland was bound for the Premier League and Manchester City. But negotiations with Bayern are proving trickier than expected despite the player’s clear desire to leave the Bundesliga for La Liga.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga last season and failed to win any silverware. If they’re to make up that gap they need to bring in a lethal goalscorer – and Lewandowski is most certainly that. The 33-year-old, who’s scored 76 goals for Poland in 132 caps, has scored 344 in the 375 games he’s played for Bayern since joining them in 2014.