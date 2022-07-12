Vinicius Junior has multiplied his value tenfold since signing for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior turns 22 today and is a very different young man to the one that Real Madrid signed at the age of 16 back in 2017. His value at that time, according to Marca, was €10m. Now it’s €100m. He’s the second most valuable player in the world.

Kylian Mbappe is the most, but Vinicius’ incredible form has softened the blow of Madrid missing out on that Frenchman. He contributed 22 goals and 20 assists in 2021/22, a campaign crowned by the winning goal he scored in the Champions League final in Paris as Madrid beat Liverpool to add a remarkable 14th European Cup to La Liga in their haul of silverware for the season.

Vinicius is now about to begin his fifth season at the Santiago Bernabeu, having returned from a summer vacation that saw him spend time back home in Brazil and all over the world. 2022/23 will also take in the World Cup in Qatar, which he’ll be representing the Brazilian national team at. It could be amazing.