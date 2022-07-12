Video: Luka Jovic scores four goals on first Fiorentina outing

Real Madrid agreed to cut their losses when they let Luka Jovic go to Fiorentina for free. Shortly before his move was confirmed, the Serbian’s father told the press that the world would see “who was right” about his son after this move.

While preseason is little to go on, Jovic has certainly started his attempt to prove Real Madrid wrong with a bang. Coming on for 28 minutes in Fiorentina’s friendly with Real Vicenza, La Viola went on to win 7-0. Jovic scored four of the goals.

Luka Jovic four goals Fiorentina vs Real Vicenza 7-0 pic.twitter.com/XLLfNRqL6R — Football (@footballl32) July 12, 2022

As Matt Clark points out, that amounts to more goals than he scored in the entirety of his Real Madrid career, consisting of 51 matches for Los Blancos.

While little can be inferred from this outing, it does imply that there is still a goalscoring touch within Jovic. Aside from the clear lack of trust in him from his managers, it’s worth wondering whether Real Madrid ever played to his strengths. Jovic has traditionally played his best football with a partner, in contrast to Karim Benzema, who can operate well as a link man and a lone forward on his own.