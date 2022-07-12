Valencia confirm second signing of the summer from Milan

Valencia have made their second addition of the summer and added their first new player to the squad, following the announcement that Samu Castillejo would be joining the club.

Valencia had confirmed that forward Hugo Duro would be staying at the club after they exercised their purchase option over the former Getafe man.

Yet Castillejo is the first new name they can get excited about. The 27-year-old arrives from Milan on a free after rescinding his contract, as per Mundo Deportivo. Today it was announced he had signed a three-year deal until 2025.

Coming through the ranks at Malaga, before making his name at Villarreal, Castillejo has been at Milan for four seasons and also worked under the orders of current Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso during that time. Despite starting his Serie A career well, his influence has gradually faded and last season Castillejo only appeared on five occasions across 122 minutes.

His addition is valuable one to a Valencia squad sorely in need of quality in the final third and depth. All too often Goncalo Guedes was both provider and goalscorer and Castillejo should help with some of the first burden, even if Guedes move on.