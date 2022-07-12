Two Latin American clubs pushing to sign free agent Dani Alves

Two Latin American clubs are pushing to sign free agent Dani Alves after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June according to a report by ESPN Mexico carried by Marca.

Mexican outfit Club America have offered the Brazilian $3m per season to come to Mexico City, a contract that would make the 39-year-old right-back the fourth-highest paid player in Liga MX. Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense is also interested in him.

Alves – the most decorated player in the history of football – is keen to find a club that will help him to maintain a good competitive level and earn a place in the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. He has 125 caps to date.

Alves hoped that would be with Barcelona, only for the Catalan club to decide against extending the six-month contract he signed when he re-joined the club from Sao Paulo last winter. He played 15 games across all competitions for Barcelona during the second half of 2021/22, contributing a goal and three assists.