The sale of William Carvalho is the key to Real Betis’ activity this summer transfer window

Real Betis need to sell to be able to enter the summer transfer market again following the signings of Willian Jose and Luiz Henrique according to Marca. The best way to do this, they believe, is by parting company with William Carvalho.

The Portuguese international is available for sale and with the funds and salary space Betis generate by securing his transfer they hope to bring in the likes of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal and Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid, two players keen on a move.

Carvalho has just a year left to run on his contract at the Benito Villamarin and, despite his usefulness, Betis would rather sell him for a fee this summer than lose him on a free in 12 months time.

And there are suitors, with Turkey emerging as the likeliest destination for the midfielder. Jorge Jesus wants to bring him to Fenerbahce while Galatasaray have also long held interest. The Premier League and Ligue 1 are also potential options. It’s thought that Carvalho would cost between €8-10m.