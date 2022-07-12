Samuel Umtiti seemingly responds to rumours about collapsed move to Rennes

Barcelona had hoped to tick another of their transfer market tasks of their list this week, as Samuel Umtiti neared a move back to France with Rennes.

Yet that deal appears to have calmed in recent days. The supposed cause of which was his physical state, which led Rennes to have doubts about signing him.

Samuel Umtiti failed his medical at Rennes, according to cat radio. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) July 12, 2022

That hit a new height when Catalunya Radio reported that Umtiti had in fact failed a medical, as per Robin Bairner.

In the following hours Umtiti posted on his Instagram with a not altogether cryptic message.

“When the lie takes the lift, the truth takes the stairs, it takes more time, but it always ends up arriving.”

If that were to be the case, the already tough task of finding a destination for Umtiti could become near impossible. Few teams would be willing to risk money on player if they are unable to pass a medical as it would cause issues with insurance should he get injured again.