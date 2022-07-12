Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona to 17-year-old talent from Andalusia

The battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona for Spain’s most talented youngsters rages on, but Los Blancos look to have won the latest bout.

Former Racing Santander youngster Pablo Torre moved to Barcelona this summer after both giants pushed hard for his signature.

Yet 17-year-old winger Alvaro Leiva was always clear in his mind. According to Marca, Barcelona attempted looked into signing Leiva, but the Algeciras youngster was clear on his wish to join Real Madrid.

The transfer itself is on the verge of completion, as per Mario Cortegana, after months of stasis. The delay had been down to negotiations between Madrid and Algeciras failing to find a compromise, but player’s wish to move to the capital has been key in forcing an agreement. Leiva could even arrive at Valdebebas this week.

Despite his youth, Leiva was a regular all season for Algeciras in the third tier of Spanish football, playing 38 times in his first full professional season. He also scored 4 times and added 2 assists, sometimes playing as a forward.

The move will be doubly sweet for Madridistas knowing he rejected Barcelona. Raul Gonalez’s Castilla side will receive a player not just with potential to grow, but a full campaign fighting through the Spanish third division too.