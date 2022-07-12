Real Madrid name their price for surplus-to-requirements Borja Mayoral

Real Madrid have put a price of €10m on Borja Mayoral’s head according to a report by Marca. The 25-year-old, who has a contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2023, wants to stay but Madrid are happy to allow him to leave.

Mayoral, however, sees an opportunity to finally stake his place at Madrid following the departure of Luka Jovic for Serie A. There’s an open spot to serve as the backup for Karim Benzema at centre-forward and he believes he can fill it.

But Madrid are currently not contemplating offering the striker a renewal and there are several interested parties including Getafe and Celta. In Italy, Monza and Bologna are sniffing around.

Mayoral broke into Madrid’s first team in 2015 but has been almost perpetually on loan since – he’s enjoyed spells with Wolfsburg, Levante, Roma and Getafe. He’s played 33 games for Madrid, contributing seven goals and four assists.