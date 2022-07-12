Real Madrid agree renewal with Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid have always been famed for bringing the world’s finest talents to the club, but in recent years there has been a shift towards signing the next big thing. Overall the planning at the club tends to look to the coming years far more than appeared the case a few years ago.

Rodrygo Goes is a prime example of that shift. Arriving for €45m in 2019, following the signing of Vinicius Junior, many were stunned that Real Madrid were willing to invest so heavily in a teenager with no experience outside of Brazil. Since, the club have made similarly forward-thinking deals for Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eduardo Camavinga and most recently Aurelien Tchouameni.

Last season was the first signs of a leap in development for Rodrygo, scoring important goals in big matches and having a major impact on games too. It marked a clear step up in his level.

Despite having three years remaining on his current contract, Los Blancos have decided to hand him a new contract, as per Marca. The 21-year-old forward and Real Madrid have come to an agreement on a new six-year for the Brazilian, running until 2028. His release clause will be set at €1bn.

It marks a clear continuation of the aforementioned strategy at Real Madrid. With Vinicius and Rodrygo scoring the decisive goals in the semi-final and final of the Champions League, they appear to be reaping the rewards.