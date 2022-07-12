Real Madrid

Real Madrid agree renewal with Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid have always been famed for bringing the world’s finest talents to the club, but in recent years there has been a shift towards signing the next big thing. Overall the planning at the club tends to look to the coming years far more than appeared the case a few years ago.

Rodrygo Goes is a prime example of that shift. Arriving for €45m in 2019, following the signing of Vinicius Junior, many were stunned that Real Madrid were willing to invest so heavily in a teenager with no experience outside of Brazil. Since, the club have made similarly forward-thinking deals for Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eduardo Camavinga and most recently Aurelien Tchouameni.

Last season was the first signs of a leap in development for Rodrygo, scoring important goals in big matches and having a major impact on games too. It marked a clear step up in his level.

Despite having three years remaining on his current contract, Los Blancos have decided to hand him a new contract, as per Marca. The 21-year-old forward and Real Madrid have come to an agreement on a new six-year for the Brazilian, running until 2028. His release clause will be set at €1bn.

It marks a clear continuation of the aforementioned strategy at Real Madrid. With Vinicius and Rodrygo scoring the decisive goals in the semi-final and final of the Champions League, they appear to be reaping the rewards.

