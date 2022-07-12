Mikel Arteta set to choose Martin Odegaard as his next Arsenal captain

Mikel Arteta has chosen Martin Odegaard to be his Arsenal captain for the 2022/23 season according to information from SPORTbible carried by Diario Sport. The Norwegian will inherit the role from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who’s now at Barcelona.

Alexander Lacazette served as the interim skipper when Aubameyang left North London for Catalonia during the January transfer window but he’s now left for Lyon. The role will instead go to Odegaard, who joined Arsenal – initially on loan – from Real Madrid in January of 2021. It became a permanent deal the following close-season for a fee believed to be around €40m.

Odegaard became key for Arsenal last season, developing nice chemistry with other youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe. The decision should be announced officially soon and should suit Odegaard given he was named captain of the Norwegian national team last year. He’ll hope to help Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.