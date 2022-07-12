Marco Asensio set for decisive week as Real Madrid future hangs in the balance

Marco Asensio’s future at Real Madrid is gradually becoming clearer according to Mundo Deportivo. The man from the Balearic Islands returns to Valdebebas on July 14th ahead of a week that’s going to be absolutely decisive in relation to his future.

His current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in the summer of 2023 and so he has a choice before him. He can either renew his contract and stay at the club or depart for pastures new. The third option, of running down his contract and then leaving on a free transfer next summer, is understood to be unlikely.

Asensio will meet with Carlo Ancelotti when he returns and speak to several senior figures at the club to understand their vision of his future. A renewal offer has so far not been forthcoming and, if it were, it’s understood it would see a clear reduction in wage.

Asensio’s not short of options. Milan have expressed serious interest in the forward while Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United have also emerged as viable contenders.