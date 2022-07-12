Manchester United are still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. They’ve already agreed a deal with the Catalan club – with the structure of the add-ons to be decided – but are struggling to convince the Dutchman himself.

Barcelona have agreed a deal with United that would see the Premier League club pay them a fixed fee of €65m plus €20m in add-ons. De Jong has been clear that his priority is to stay at Barcelona but they’re maintaining that he needs to accept a salary reduction in order to so – this is considered highly unlikely.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for the thrilling Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the 2018/19 Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But the 25-year-old midfielder has failed to replicate the form that earned him the move and that’s why an exit is on the table.