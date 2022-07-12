Barcelona

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Manchester United are still pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. They’ve already agreed a deal with the Catalan club – with the structure of the add-ons to be decided – but are struggling to convince the Dutchman himself.

Barcelona have agreed a deal with United that would see the Premier League club pay them a fixed fee of €65m plus €20m in add-ons. De Jong has been clear that his priority is to stay at Barcelona but they’re maintaining that he needs to accept a salary reduction in order to so – this is considered highly unlikely.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for the thrilling Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the 2018/19 Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. But the 25-year-old midfielder has failed to replicate the form that earned him the move and that’s why an exit is on the table.

