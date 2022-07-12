Manchester City announce Spanish international Rodrigo has renewed his contract until 2027

Manchester City have announced that Rodrigo has signed a three-year extension with the club in an official statement. This means the 26-year-old Spaniard will be a City player until June of 2027. He’s made 151 appearances since joining the club back in 2019.

Rodri, who’s earned 33 caps for La Roja to date and will be part of Luis Enrique’s squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year, joined City from Atletico Madrid. He’s become an absolutely key part of Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium, supplanting Fernandinho at the base of the Catalan’s midfield.

Rodrigo broke up play better than anyone else in 2021/22 as City won a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, making 17 recoveries per 1,000 opposition touches. He also proved invaluable in possession, registering a pass completion rate of 91.8%, and topped the list for successful passes in the opposition half. He’s well-placed to continue winning under Guardiola.