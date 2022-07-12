Liverpool and Real Madrid preparing to battle for Jude Bellingham’s signature in 2023

Jude Bellingham is shaping up to be the most desired player of the summer of 2023 according to Diario Sport. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has spoken admiringly about the Englishman and Real Madrid are said to see him as the heir to Luka Modric.

Bellingham’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs to the summer of 2025 but it’s widely expected that he could be on the move in 12 months time. The midfielder made 44 appearances for the German club last season, registering six goals and 14 assists. 2022/23 will be his third season in the Bundesliga.

Modric and Toni Kroos both see their contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu come to an end at the end of this coming season and the thought process is that Bellingham will join a midfield talent pool that also includes Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. It’s a tantalising prospect but Liverpool are also going to push very hard.