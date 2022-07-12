Jose Mourinho keen to bring James Rodriguez to Roma

Jose Mourinho wants to sign James Rodriguez for Roma according to a report carried by Marca. The Colombian is keen to leave Qatari side Al-Rayyan and return to Europe and has rejected an offer from Rio de Janeiro outfit Botafogo in recent weeks.

Mourinho took charge of Roma last summer, leading them to a sixth place finish in Serie A in his first season in charge of the Italian club. He also inspired them to win the Europa Conference League, becoming the first coach to win all three European titles after triumphs in the Europa League and the Champions League.

James, 31, is a game-changer at his best but has seen his star fade in recent seasons. He joined Al-Rayyan from Everton last summer, having only joined them the previous season on a free transfer from Real Madrid. He contributed five goals and seven assists in 15 appearances in the Middle East.