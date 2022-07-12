Gareth Bale targeting Euro 2024 after being presented as a Los Angeles player

Gareth Bale has joined MLS side Los Angeles. The Welshman, who turns 33 years of age this week, has signed a one-year deal with the Californian club with the option of an additional year after leaving Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of June.

Bale left the Santiago Bernabeu after a trophy-laden nine years. He joined them from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 and went on to win a remarkable 19 titles – including the small feat of five Champions Leagues. He played 258 games for the Spanish club in total, contributing 106 goals and 67 assists.

There’s little doubt that Bale’s priority at this point in his career is the Welsh national team – he’s earned 106 caps for them and scored 39 goals – ahead of their first World Cup campaign since 1958 later this year. But, speaking in comments carried by The Guardian, he asserted that he envisions himself playing for several more years.

“I still have many years to come,” Bale said. “I want to give myself the best opportunity to go to the next Euros or maybe even further. I want to make my mark on this league and I think by being here it gives me the best chance of going to the Euros and you never know maybe one more. My plan is to work hard – it’s a very physical league but I’m really looking forward to getting up to speed and getting started.”