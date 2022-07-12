Espanyol star attracting attention from heavyweights around Europe

Espanyol have made arguably one of the signings of the summer in former Alaves striker Joselu, who joined on a free. Yet the big question at the RCDE Stadium is whether he is a replacement or a partner for Raul de Tomas.

The former Real Madrid forward has been attracting attention more or less since Espanyol were relegated in 2020. A consistent source of goals, de Tomas has often been the shining light in a less than regular team.

According to Sport, who picked up on news from Relevo, Newcastle United and Juventus are both interested in the striker. The public price tag that has been mentioned by Espanyol is his release clause: €75m. Internally however, that number is €35m.

Like Joselu, de Tomas had previously been linked with a move to Sevilla, but that number will no doubt have Monchi looking elsewhere.

It seems unlikely that Espanyol can hang onto de Tomas in the face of two clubs that possess significant wealth and history, should either of Juventus or Newcastle decide to follow through on that interest. In this case though, with Joselu already there, Espanyol are well set for all eventualities.

