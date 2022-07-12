Chelsea give up on Barcelona-bound Raphinha and switch focus to Serge Gnabry

Chelsea have given up on Barcelona-bound Raphinha and turned their attention to Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry according to Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with the German but as it stands Chelsea are keenest.

The West London outfit had been keen to land Raphinha from Leeds United and even agreed terms with the Premier League club. But Raphinha soon made it clear that he was absolutely intent on joining Barcelona, scuppering Chelsea’s plans even though they were willing to offer Leeds more money for him.

So they’ve instead turned to Gnabry, who already has Premier League experience under his belt – he began his career with Arsenal and spent time on loan with West Bromwich Albion – and has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid. He’s currently in negotiations to extend his contract with Bayern – it expires in the summer of 2023 – and talks are said to be moving at glacial pace.