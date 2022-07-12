Barcelona submit official bid rising to €68m for Leeds United forward Raphinha

Barcelona have submitted an official bid for Raphinha and Leeds United are ready to accept it according to Fabrizio Romano. Barcelona have offered a fixed fee of €58m for the Brazilian that could rise as high as €68m through add-ons. A deal is close.

Barcelona have been pursuing Raphinha for months and seemed to be out of the race at one point due to the strength of interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. But the Brazilian has always been firm in his desire to join Barcelona and now he’s close to getting his wish.

Raphinha, who’s become a Brazilian international during his time at Elland Road, arrived in England in the summer of 2020 after spells in Brazil, Portugal and France. He quickly became one of the most exciting and dynamic forwards in the Premier League. He’s contributed 17 goals and 12 assists across all competitions since joining Leeds.