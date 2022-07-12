Barcelona seriously interested in Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka

Barcelona are seriously interested in Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka according to Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman – who’s about to enter the final year of his contract – is considered a player with huge potential and could be signed for just FIFA training compensation come the January transfer window.

Chukwuemeka was born in Austria to Nigerian parents but represents England at U19 level. He took his first steps in football with Northampton Town before joining Villa in 2016 – he made his senior debut for the Premier League outfit in 2021. Since then the midfielder has played a total of 16 games for the first team.

Barcelona, hamstrung by financial issues, are keen to look to the youth market to strengthen their team in the coming seasons and someone of Chukwuemeka’s profile would be of significant interest. Xavi Hernandez has also proven that he’s willing to give opportunities and minutes to players he believes deserve it.