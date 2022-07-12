Barcelona reach agreement with Watford over the transfer of Rey Manaj

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Watford over the transfer of Rey Manaj according to a club statement. The Catalan club have reserved right of first refusal in the event of the sale of the Albanian striker as well as 50% of any future transfer.

Manaj, born on February 24th, 1997 in Lushnje in Albania, joined Barcelona B in January of 2020 after spells with Granada and Albacete. He scored 14 goals in 22 games during his first full season leading the line of the Catalan club’s second string.

Manaj came to attention during last summer’s pre-season campaign, when he featured for the first team and scored four goals in just 117 minutes. He then spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Serie A side Spezia, contributing five goals and two assists in 19 games. He’ll hope to take his career to the next level in England and help Watford earn promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking following last year’s relegation.