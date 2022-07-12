Barcelona confirm that Alexia Putellas has been ruled out for between 10-12 months

Alexia Putellas underwent surgery on her torn ACL on Tuesday morning according to Samuel Marsden. Barcelona have revealed that she’ll be out of action for between 10-12 months, meaning she’ll miss the 2022/23 season and next summer’s World Cup.

The news is a devastating blow for a woman who’s the reigning Ballon d’Or. The injury to her ACL – every footballer’s nightmare – occurred just before the beginning of this summer’s European Championship. Spain would have fancied their chances heading into it but losing their best player is sure to have shaken them.

And Alexia, 28, is in her prime. This next 12 months would have been the perfect opportunity for her to exhibit her quality in front of a growing audience and help both Barcelona and Spain challenge for the most prestigious honours in the game. Instead, she’s going to have to fight to simply return to full fitness. Spain won the opening group game in her absence, beating Finland 4-1.