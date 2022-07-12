Almeria beat Barcelona to the signature of Brazilian wonderkid Kayky Fernandes

Almeria have agreed to sign promising centre-back Kayky Fernandes from Brazilian side Santos according to Marca. The defender renewed with Santos until 2026 last April but will arrive in Spain in the coming days to help Almeria prepare for 2022/23.

Almeria have beaten Barcelona to the signature. They’ve been following the Brazilian – considered one of the jewels of South American football – for some time. Barcelona considered going for him last January only to miss out to their domestic rivals. Kayky has been compared with Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos.

Kayky is still just 18 but has been rated as being valued at €8m by Transfermarkt. Almeria will hope that his signing will help them beat relegation from La Liga in their first season following promotion. They won the Segunda Division last year – finishing first – and will be aiming high in this season. That’s the kind of attitude that’s enticed one of Brazil’s most exciting teenagers.