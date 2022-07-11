Three La Liga clubs ready to battle to prise Jose Campana from Levante

Levante are preparing for life in Segunda and have begun pre-season. Among their ranks as things stand is Jose Campana – but that might not be the situation for much longer. Three Spanish clubs are interested in the Andalusian playmaker according to Diario AS.

Campana is focused on preparing for the new campaign and helping Levante return to Spanish football’s top flight at the first time of asking but he’d be open to leaving for pastures new. The three clubs interested in him are Celta, Real Betis and Sevilla.

All three could offer Campana better terms than he’s currently earning following the salary reduction that comes hand-in-hand with relegation and given his contract with Levante expires in the summer of 2023 he could be signed for a reasonable fee.

Campana began his career with Sevilla and has also enjoyed spells with Crystal Palace, Nurnberg, Sampdoria, Porto and Alcorcon before joining Levante in 2016.